Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at $151,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 127.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Shares of SAFM opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.44 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

