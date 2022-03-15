B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 64.7% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGS opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.35.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

