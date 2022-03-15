Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MMSI. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

