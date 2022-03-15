Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.39. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

