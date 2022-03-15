Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 154.98, a PEG ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

