Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.40. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

