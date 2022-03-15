Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Copa by 988.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Copa by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Copa by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 821,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,883,000 after purchasing an additional 66,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

NYSE:CPA opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

