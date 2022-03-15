Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,653 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8,283.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NYSE:LPX opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

