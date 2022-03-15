Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ATDS opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDS)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.