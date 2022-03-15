Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,086,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 185,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,057,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 140,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,462,000 after purchasing an additional 99,675 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38.

