Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.9 days.

ARCVF stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. Arcadis has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

