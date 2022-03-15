Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.27) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.03) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.51) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.14) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 403.67 ($5.25).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 306.80 ($3.99) on Tuesday. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 274.60 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 378.60 ($4.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 327.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 342.51.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.71), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($67,910.79).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

