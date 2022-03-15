ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $262.88 on Tuesday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $615.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.45.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.9117 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.