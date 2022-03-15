Alphawave IP Group’s (AWE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.50) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 234.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 311 ($4.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

Shares of LON AWE opened at GBX 149.30 ($1.94) on Monday. Alphawave IP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 135.70 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 473.60 ($6.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a current ratio of 27.37. The stock has a market cap of £992.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1,497.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 226.82.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.