Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gemini Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX opened at $1.48 on Friday. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

