2,859 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,141,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 132,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

