Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.48 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

