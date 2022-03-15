Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.28 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gartner by 13,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 566,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,777,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

Shares of IT opened at $273.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.35 and a 200-day moving average of $307.91. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $179.59 and a one year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

