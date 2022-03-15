Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 525 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its stake in MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 9.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.