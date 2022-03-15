Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

