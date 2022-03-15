Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC stock opened at $441.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $301.30 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

