Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 2,584 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $441.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.48 and a 200 day moving average of $380.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $301.30 and a twelve month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

