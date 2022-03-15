Pendal Group Ltd Sells 489 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,567 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,043. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

