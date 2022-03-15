Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Vonage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Vonage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other Vonage news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 44,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $897,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,909 shares of company stock worth $5,261,632 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.68, a PEG ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

