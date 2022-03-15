Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth about $22,830,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 696,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 77,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSR opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

