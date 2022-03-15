Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $144.99 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.68 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

