Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

RRC opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

