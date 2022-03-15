Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 270.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,492,000 after buying an additional 85,069 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,493,000 after buying an additional 154,455 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,990,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 42,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average of $128.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.83 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

