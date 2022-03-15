Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 3,938.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 286.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 207.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 183.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 82,136.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 68,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,173 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $133.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

