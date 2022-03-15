Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 649 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,515,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 31.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,416,000 after buying an additional 97,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.1% during the third quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 393,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 118.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

