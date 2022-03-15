CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,953 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,335,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.88.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.