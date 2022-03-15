UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of ExlService worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,841,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in ExlService by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ExlService by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after buying an additional 99,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ExlService by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $126.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.48.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

