Comerica Bank Sells 3,783 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.62%.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $55,243 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

