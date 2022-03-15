Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Insider J Bryant Kirkland III Purchases 3,950 Shares

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $40,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,250 shares of Vector Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $33,117.50.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VGR shares. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Vector Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Vector Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vector Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

