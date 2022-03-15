13,710 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,014.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,003,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,604,000 after buying an additional 13,663,126 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,916,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 241.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,620,000 after buying an additional 2,728,308 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2,805.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,248,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after buying an additional 2,171,333 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,187,000 after buying an additional 1,524,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61.

