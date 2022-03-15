VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFXF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 189.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 74,134 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 119,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $21.98.

