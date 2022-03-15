American International Group Inc. Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the first quarter worth $1,955,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,857,000 after purchasing an additional 92,545 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the third quarter worth $3,849,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in St. Joe by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter worth $1,950,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.08.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $5,476,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $479,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,148 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

