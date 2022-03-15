Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $118.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.