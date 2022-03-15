Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. KBR reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

KBR stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 597.11 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.