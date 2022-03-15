Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.48). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GDS.

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. GDS has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

