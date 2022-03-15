Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 940 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.