Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,124 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 168.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $165.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.51 and its 200 day moving average is $206.43.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

