Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $256.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.55. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

