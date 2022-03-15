Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $69.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.