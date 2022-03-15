Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 151.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 500.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

