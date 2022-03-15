Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee Sells 1,595 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $134,649.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average of $160.16.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.