Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $142.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $154.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

