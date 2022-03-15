Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 280 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,922,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 182.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 21.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

