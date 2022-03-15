Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 149 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 50,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

DHIL stock opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.71 and its 200 day moving average is $191.26. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.29 and a 12 month high of $234.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.