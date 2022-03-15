CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CBAK Energy Technology were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 143,530 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

NASDAQ CBAT opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 3.14. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.